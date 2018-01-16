EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2952162" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials said a driver accused of causing a crash that injured a CHP officer on eastbound Highway 4 in Concord Monday afternoon may have been drunk.

Officials said a driver accused of causing a crash that injured a CHP officer on eastbound Highway 4 in Concord Monday afternoon may have been under the influence.Officials told ABC7 News Ofc. Lendway is a motorcycle officer, but was not on his motorcycle at the time of the incident. He was standing out on a median investigating another crash when a Chevy Trailblazer came along and hit the parked motorcycle and one of the trucks involved in the first crash. The truck then landed on the officer, according to investigators.Meanwhile, two other cars trying to avoid the motorcycle that was in the middle of the road also crashed.Officials identified the driver as Tammy Walker, 52, of Pittsburg. She has been booked on several charges, including driving on a suspended driver license for a prior DUI conviction.Lendway suffered major injuries, but is expected to survive.CHP officials said they thank several citizens who stopped to help Lendway.Mug shot of woman accused of injuring CHP officer on Highway 4 released