  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
MEDICAL MARIJUANA

San Francisco pot store gives discount on 'bring your boss to buy pot' day

EMBED </>More Videos

A San Francisco pot store chain is giving a 20 percent discount to professionals on 'bring your boss to buy pot' day. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
"Bring your boss to buy pot day" is quickly approaching and if you've never heard of it, that is because a local chain of pot stores just made it up.

If you bring your CEO to any of The Apothecarium locations in San Francisco Monday, both of you will receive 20 percent off your purchases.

RELATED: 'The Apothecarium' fires up recreational cannabis sales in San Francisco's Marina

The shop is hoping to break the stigma surrounding weed.

So each day next week, a different type of professional will receive discounts: CEOs and lawyers will get one on Monday, with programmers and engineers getting a discount on Tuesday.

Click here for more videos and stories about medical marijuana.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessmarijuanapot clubbossu.s. & worlddrugsprescriptions drugs
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'The Apothecarium' fires up recreational cannabis sales in SF's Marina
MEDICAL MARIJUANA
CA medical cannabis provides legal immunity in AZ court case
Oakland pot dispensary stands against Hershey's trademark infringement accusations
Cannabis lab struggles to find home in Bay Area
Girl Scout sells 300 boxes in front of pot dispensary
Cooking with cannabis: Dos & Don'ts
More medical marijuana
BUSINESS
Culture clash over Mill Valley Depot
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Popular pacifier, teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
More Business
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video