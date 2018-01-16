San Francisco pot store gives discount on 'bring your boss to buy pot' day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --"Bring your boss to buy pot day" is quickly approaching and if you've never heard of it, that is because a local chain of pot stores just made it up.
If you bring your CEO to any of The Apothecarium locations in San Francisco Monday, both of you will receive 20 percent off your purchases.
The shop is hoping to break the stigma surrounding weed.
So each day next week, a different type of professional will receive discounts: CEOs and lawyers will get one on Monday, with programmers and engineers getting a discount on Tuesday.
