  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FOOD & DRINK

New Vietnamese Spot 'Vietnoms' Debuts In Downtown San Jose

A new Vietnamese spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 387 S. 1st St. in downtown San Jose, the fresh arrival is called Vietnoms.

This newcomer--located inside the SoFa market--offers a variety of popular Vietnamese fare like banh mi, bun thit nuong (vermicelli bowls) and com tam (rice plates) in a fast-casual setting.

The restaurant features the build-your-own bowl or plate concept, where guests start by choosing a base like white or brown rice, chilled vermicelli, Vietnamese salad, or a baguette. They can then add protein options such as lemongrass pork, red-hot beef, curry-fried tofu, or shrimp patties.

Finally, guests select toppings like fried egg, pickled veggies, peanuts, cucumbers, and soy or fish sauce to round things out. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Vietnoms has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Kevin T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 5th, said: "Incredible spot that just opened right across the street from the climbing gym. Will definitely come here often to get a banh mi! Not to mention they have a fantastic vegetarian option."

Yelper Richard C. added: "Just went to Vietnoms for their soft opening, and I was not disappointed. I had a pork banh mi, and it was awesome. Pork was super tasty, and veggies were sweet and crunchy."

And David C. said: "Simple and delicious! We had the Red Hot Beef Banh Mi and a Vermicelli Bowl with the Lemongrass pork. Both were very tasty and we look forward to trying out the rest of the menu!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Vietnoms is open weekdays from noon-2:30pm, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 5pm-8pm, Wednesday and Friday from 5pm-8:30pm, and Saturday from noon-8:30pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos