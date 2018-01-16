New Vietnamese Spot 'Vietnoms' Debuts In Downtown San Jose

A new Vietnamese spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 387 S. 1st St. in downtown San Jose, the fresh arrival is called Vietnoms.
This newcomer--located inside the SoFa market--offers a variety of popular Vietnamese fare like banh mi, bun thit nuong (vermicelli bowls) and com tam (rice plates) in a fast-casual setting.
The restaurant features the build-your-own bowl or plate concept, where guests start by choosing a base like white or brown rice, chilled vermicelli, Vietnamese salad, or a baguette. They can then add protein options such as lemongrass pork, red-hot beef, curry-fried tofu, or shrimp patties.
Finally, guests select toppings like fried egg, pickled veggies, peanuts, cucumbers, and soy or fish sauce to round things out. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Vietnoms has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Kevin T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 5th, said: "Incredible spot that just opened right across the street from the climbing gym. Will definitely come here often to get a banh mi! Not to mention they have a fantastic vegetarian option."
Yelper Richard C. added: "Just went to Vietnoms for their soft opening, and I was not disappointed. I had a pork banh mi, and it was awesome. Pork was super tasty, and veggies were sweet and crunchy."
And David C. said: "Simple and delicious! We had the Red Hot Beef Banh Mi and a Vermicelli Bowl with the Lemongrass pork. Both were very tasty and we look forward to trying out the rest of the menu!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Vietnoms is open weekdays from noon-2:30pm, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 5pm-8pm, Wednesday and Friday from 5pm-8:30pm, and Saturday from noon-8:30pm.
