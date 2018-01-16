  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
PROTEST

4 sue Berkeley, UC Berkeley over injuries at campus riot

Four people who say they were injured last year during a riot ahead of a speech by a right-wing provocateur at the University of California, Berkeley have filed a lawsuit against the university and the city of Berkeley. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

BERKELEY, Calif. --
Four people who say they were injured last year during a riot ahead of a speech by a right-wing provocateur at the University of California, Berkeley have filed a lawsuit against the university and the city of Berkeley.

RELATED: UC Berkeley official says 'We got played' on Free Speech week

The plaintiffs say in the suit that officials failed to protect them from being pepper-sprayed and beaten when they were trying to attend Milo Yiannopoulos's Feb. 1, 2017 speech. They are seeking unspecified damages.

UC Berkeley police canceled the speech citing safety concerns after a demonstration turned violent when dozens of black-clad anarchists attacked some in the crowd.

RELATED: Milo Yiannopoulos appearance may have been 'most expensive photo op' in UC Berkeley history

UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof says the university has not seen the suit and could not comment. A spokesman for the city of Berkeley Berkeley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Leslie Brinkley will have the latest on this developing story starting at 4 p.m. on ABC7 News. Click here to follow her on Twitter.
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Culture clash over Mill Valley Depot
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
PHOTO ESSAY: Bay Area students find their voice on National Walkout day
SF students share passion for gun reform during walkout
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
