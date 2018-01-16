Fujifilm recalling power adapters
Camera maker Fujifilm is recalling more than a quarter million power adapter wall plugs sold with digital cameras. The company says the plugs crack or break, and expose contents that may give you an electric shock.
Fujifilm is recalling 270,000 of the adapters. They were sold with digital cameras from June 2016 - Jan. 2018. The cameras are several different colors, and include models: XP90, XP95, XP120, XP125, X-A3 and X-A10.
The company says customers should stop using the wall plug adapters and contact Fujifilm for a free replacement. The cameras can still be charged safely by using the USB cable attached to a computer.
Airbnb now allowing partial payments
Vacation rental website Airbnb is changing how much users must pay up front to book lodging. Now, the company will allow users to pay a deposit - usually 50% - at booking, called "Pay Less Up Front." The rest of the balance is due closer to the check-in date.
While testing the new option, Airbnb says it found about 40% of customers chose to put down a deposit instead of the full amount due. The company also found users were more likely to book lodging further in advance, giving both users and hosts more notice of a planned stay.
There are some requirements to use the "Pay Less Up Front" option. The stay must total at least $250, and the booking must be made at least two weeks in advance.
WOW Air offering great deals to Europe
Icelandic carrier WOW Air is advertising incredibly low prices for flights to Europe - with some caveats.
The deals sound almost too good to be true. WOW Air rolled out one-way flights from SFO to Reykjavik, Iceland for just $69.99. One-way flights from SFO to Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Edinburgh, Stockholm, and more cities are all advertised at $89.99. Fares are good Jan. 17 through April 24.
The catch? Only 100 seats per flight are eligible for these deals, and only when you book a return trip as well. It will cost you more to bring a carry-on bag, checked bag, or to choose a specific seat. Food and drinks are also extra.
The return trips are not included in these super-low prices. For example, a trip from SFO to Amsterdam on March 15 costs the advertised $89.99. A return trip March 21 will set you back $319.99, adding up to about $410 total.
Still, a quick check of the same dates on Kayak found the next best price for that route: $758. Just make sure you are aware of the extra fees and restrictions before you book.
Web copy written by Miranda Dotson
