  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Fujifilm recall, Airbnb allowing deposits, WOW Air offering major deals

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side have consumer stories you should know about for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. (WOW air)

By
Fujifilm recalling power adapters

Camera maker Fujifilm is recalling more than a quarter million power adapter wall plugs sold with digital cameras. The company says the plugs crack or break, and expose contents that may give you an electric shock.

Fujifilm is recalling 270,000 of the adapters. They were sold with digital cameras from June 2016 - Jan. 2018. The cameras are several different colors, and include models: XP90, XP95, XP120, XP125, X-A3 and X-A10.

The company says customers should stop using the wall plug adapters and contact Fujifilm for a free replacement. The cameras can still be charged safely by using the USB cable attached to a computer.

Airbnb now allowing partial payments

Vacation rental website Airbnb is changing how much users must pay up front to book lodging. Now, the company will allow users to pay a deposit - usually 50% - at booking, called "Pay Less Up Front." The rest of the balance is due closer to the check-in date.

While testing the new option, Airbnb says it found about 40% of customers chose to put down a deposit instead of the full amount due. The company also found users were more likely to book lodging further in advance, giving both users and hosts more notice of a planned stay.

There are some requirements to use the "Pay Less Up Front" option. The stay must total at least $250, and the booking must be made at least two weeks in advance.

WOW Air offering great deals to Europe

Icelandic carrier WOW Air is advertising incredibly low prices for flights to Europe - with some caveats.

The deals sound almost too good to be true. WOW Air rolled out one-way flights from SFO to Reykjavik, Iceland for just $69.99. One-way flights from SFO to Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Edinburgh, Stockholm, and more cities are all advertised at $89.99. Fares are good Jan. 17 through April 24.

The catch? Only 100 seats per flight are eligible for these deals, and only when you book a return trip as well. It will cost you more to bring a carry-on bag, checked bag, or to choose a specific seat. Food and drinks are also extra.

The return trips are not included in these super-low prices. For example, a trip from SFO to Amsterdam on March 15 costs the advertised $89.99. A return trip March 21 will set you back $319.99, adding up to about $410 total.

Still, a quick check of the same dates on Kayak found the next best price for that route: $758. Just make sure you are aware of the extra fees and restrictions before you book.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldrecallairbnbair traveldealsphotographyproduct recallsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Culture clash over Mill Valley Depot
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Popular pacifier, teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
More Business
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video