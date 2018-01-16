Still want to get the flu shot? Here's where you can get vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The flu has hit just about every state this season, with California seeing more flu-related deaths than usual. Most victims, state officials have said, were not vaccinated.
But it's not too late to get that flu shot. Plenty of pharmacies, medical clinics and health departments are still giving the shots - and there's enough to go around.
There have been nearly 30 flu-related deaths among Californians under age 65, said Dr. James Watt, chief of the state's division of communicable disease control. Typically, he said, the state sees three or four such deaths by this time in the season.
And, it's too soon to know if it will peak sooner or get worse, he noted.
You can find local pharmacies and clinics offering flu shots at vaccinefinder.org, which is supported by the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, or by visiting your local health department or local pharmacy. We've pulled together a list below.
Clinics can run out of vaccines, however, so call ahead to confirm the flu shot is in stock.
Health Departments
Alameda County
Contra Costa County
Lake County
Marin County
Napa County
San Francisco County
San Mateo County
Santa Clara County
Solano County
Sonoma County
Pharmacies
Walgreens
RiteAid
CVS and Target
Safeway Supermarket and Pharmacy
Costco
Lucky Supermarket and Pharmacy
Walmart
Heal.com
The Associated Press contributed to this report.