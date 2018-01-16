  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
FLU

Still want to get the flu shot? Here's where you can get vaccinated

The flu has hit just about every state this season, with California seeing more flu-related deaths than usual. Most victims, state officials have said, were not vaccinated. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
But it's not too late to get that flu shot. Plenty of pharmacies, medical clinics and health departments are still giving the shots - and there's enough to go around.

There have been nearly 30 flu-related deaths among Californians under age 65, said Dr. James Watt, chief of the state's division of communicable disease control. Typically, he said, the state sees three or four such deaths by this time in the season.

And, it's too soon to know if it will peak sooner or get worse, he noted.

You can find local pharmacies and clinics offering flu shots at vaccinefinder.org, which is supported by the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, or by visiting your local health department or local pharmacy. We've pulled together a list below.

Clinics can run out of vaccines, however, so call ahead to confirm the flu shot is in stock.

Health Departments

Alameda County

Contra Costa County

Lake County
Marin County

Napa County

San Francisco County

San Mateo County

Santa Clara County

Solano County

Sonoma County

Pharmacies

Walgreens
RiteAid

CVS and Target

Safeway Supermarket and Pharmacy

Costco

Lucky Supermarket and Pharmacy

Walmart

Heal.com

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
