  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
HIGH SPEED RAIL

Cost climbs by $2.8 billion for California high speed rail project

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015 file photo, a full-scale mock-up of a high-speed train is displayed at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
Officials increased the cost estimate for the first phase of California's high speed rail project by 35 percent on Tuesday, to $10.6 billion.

That would put the entire cost of the train from San Francisco to Los Angeles at roughly $67 billion, although officials said they hope to recover the newly announced costs later.

"Our first responsibility is to be transparent and forthright," said Dan Richard, chair of the California High Speed Rail Authority's board. "We've got to enhance active management of this program."

RELATED: California High Speed Rail cuts system capacity in half

The $2.8 billion price jump is for a 119-mile segment in the Central Valley, which is partially under construction. The fresh costs are due to trouble acquiring rights of way for the track, the need to build more barriers along the tracks and other items.

It's the latest cost spike in a project that's been plagued by delays and cost overruns. When voters approved $10 billion in bonds for the project in 2008, officials estimated the project would cost $40 billion.

A rail line running from San Francisco to Los Angeles and Anaheim in under three hours is supposed to be operating by 2029. The train would eventually extend from Sacramento to San Diego, according to the plans.

RELATED: Congressmen blast California's high-speed rail plan

The board on Tuesday also selected Brian Kelly, current secretary of the California State Transportation Agency, as its new chief executive officer at a salary of nearly $385,000.

Money to build the train comes from voter-backed bonds, federal dollars and revenue from California's cap-and-trade program. Republicans and rail critics have long called it a waste of state money. Its proponents, though, argue California needs a quicker and cleaner form of transportation up and down the state.

In October the rail board approved a $30 million contract with DB Engineering & Consulting USA, the U.S. arm of German rail giant Deutsche Bahn AG to design and operate the train from the Central Valley to the Silicon Valley in its early stages.

Click here for more videos and stories on high speed rail.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelhigh speed railtrainstravelcaliforniaSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HIGH SPEED RAIL
Everything you need to know about Trump's 1st CA visit
Geotechnical studies underway in South Bay for high speed rail
Caltrain holds public hearing on proposed fare, parking changes
Caltrain asking public to vote on train car redesign
More high speed rail
TRAVEL
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
United to issue special pet carrier tags after dog's death
Frappuccino by the Falls: Starbucks comes to Yosemite
More Travel
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos