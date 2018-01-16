  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Shake Shack is coming to the Bay Area

Get ready, Bay Area, a new burger is coming your way. Shake Shack is opening its first-ever restaurant in our region!

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Get ready, Bay Area, a new burger is coming your way. Shake Shack is opening its first-ever restaurant in our region!

The chain will open at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto this fall.

RELATED: Costco testing Shake Shack-style burger in Bay Area, Southern California

According to a spokesperson, Shake Shack will be taking over the Wells Fargo bank attached to the PF Chang's.

"Throughout our team's over 30-year history in fine dining at Union Square Hospitality Group, we've long admired the talented chefs, winemakers and artisans of the Bay Area's vibrant food scene," said CEO Randy Garutti in a news release. "It is with great respect and humility that we enter that landscape, deepen our West Coast roots, and bring a new community gathering place to this iconic city after so many years."

RELATED: Five Guys beats In-N-Out as best burger chain in new poll

The company says the menu will feature all the Shack classics, including the ShackBurger, crinkle-cut fries, and hand-spun shakes, plus "a selection of frozen custard concretes in collaboration with local food purveyors."

In keeping with Shake Shack's commitment to green architecture and eco-friendly construction, the Shack will be constructed with recycled and sustainable materials. Booths will be made from lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, and table tops will be made from reclaimed bowling alley lanes.

The chain also said it's looking at opening restaurants in Marin County and the Marina District of San Francisco.

Shake Shack currently has 100 locations across the country, but just seven in California.

Click here for a look at recent stories and videos about restaurants in the Bay Area and beyond.
