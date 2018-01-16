  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
At least 1 injured after fire breaks out at Antioch nursing home

At least one person was injured Tuesday afternoon following a fire at a nursing home in Antioch. Damage to the building resulted in the dangerous evacuation of 49 elderly patients who now need new housing. (KGO-TV )

by Leslie Brinkley
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) --
The fire started around 2 p.m. in a laundry room at Country Place and triggered a sprinkler head that flooded the rooms and common areas. Residents wanted to recover belongings but they were evacuated.

No one was injured or taken away in waiting ambulances. Local medical emergency services authorities declared a mass casualty event because of the need to find immediate emergency housing for 49 assisted-living Alzheimer's patients. A nearby assisted living facility, TreVista, stepped in and took everyone in.

Senior living Consultant Amanda Stewart said she called Red Cross and they are bringing in cots that are handicappedccessible along with blankets and pillows.

A cleanup crew is already on site but with the extensive water damage these residents will likely be displaced for quite some time to come.

