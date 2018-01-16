At least 1 injured after fire breaks out at Antioch nursing home

Car and bird rescued from Antioch apt complex fire. At least one person injured at Mira Loma. #abc7news pic.twitter.com/K2PgafNIEi — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) January 17, 2018

Red Cross is bringing cots to help house 49 seniors displaced by fire in Antioch. #abc7news pic.twitter.com/R9sAT0Yp2T — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) January 17, 2018

fire likely started in laundry room of assisted living/Alzheimer's facility "Country Place" in Antioch #abc7news pic.twitter.com/WiXQGsGSwp — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) January 17, 2018

Fire triggered sprinklers in Antioch assisted living center flooding rooms. Residents safely bussed out #abc7news pic.twitter.com/d7yly9Nd7d — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) January 17, 2018

At least one person was injured Tuesday afternoon following a fire at a nursing home in Antioch. Damage to the building resulted in the dangerous evacuation of 49 elderly patients who now need new housing.The fire started around 2 p.m. in a laundry room at Country Place and triggered a sprinkler head that flooded the rooms and common areas. Residents wanted to recover belongings but they were evacuated.No one was injured or taken away in waiting ambulances. Local medical emergency services authorities declared a mass casualty event because of the need to find immediate emergency housing for 49 assisted-living Alzheimer's patients. A nearby assisted living facility, TreVista, stepped in and took everyone in.Senior living Consultant Amanda Stewart said she called Red Cross and they are bringing in cots that are handicappedccessible along with blankets and pillows.A cleanup crew is already on site but with the extensive water damage these residents will likely be displaced for quite some time to come.