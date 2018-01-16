Group wants to create 'New California' as 51st new state

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --There's another effort underway to divide California.
It's called "New California" and the founders want to create a 51st state, by separating the rural areas from the coastal cities and Sacramento.
They say California is a failed state and that we've become governed by a tyranny.
On Monday, founders read their own Declaration of Independence.
They say they'll work with the state legislature, who would have to vote to split up the state, before a resolution can be submitted to Congress.
