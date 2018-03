Group wants to create 'New California' as 51st new state

There's another effort underway to divide California.It's called "New California" and the founders want to create a 51st state, by separating the rural areas from the coastal cities and Sacramento.They say California is a failed state and that we've become governed by a tyranny.On Monday, founders read their own Declaration of Independence They say they'll work with the state legislature, who would have to vote to split up the state, before a resolution can be submitted to Congress.