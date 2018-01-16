  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Group wants to create 'New California' as 51st new state

It's called "New California" and the founders want to create a 51st state, by separating the rural areas from the coastal cities and Sacramento.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There's another effort underway to divide California.

RELATED: Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle

It's called "New California" and the founders want to create a 51st state, by separating the rural areas from the coastal cities and Sacramento.

They say California is a failed state and that we've become governed by a tyranny.

EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to russia

On Monday, founders read their own Declaration of Independence.

They say they'll work with the state legislature, who would have to vote to split up the state, before a resolution can be submitted to Congress.

