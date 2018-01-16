  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FASHION

Sneakerheads camp out for Air Jordans in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Jordan hasn't played in the NBA in 15 years, but his shoes are still incredibly popular. People started camping out in San Francisco on Monday, ahead of Wednesday's release of the new Air Jordans. (@LEVIS/Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Michael Jordan hasn't played in the NBA in 15 years, but his shoes are still incredibly popular.

People started camping out Monday in front of the San Francisco Levi's Store on Market Street.

They're here for Wednesday's arrival of some new Air Jordans.


For these folks, these are no ordinary sneakers.

The limited edition Air Jordan 4s, were designed in collaboration with Levi's and sewn with blue denim.

They also cost $225 apiece.

Some of these folks plan to turn right around and sell the shoes, potentially for twice what they paid.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingretailmen's clothingfashionshoeslevi straussSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Apple sneakers up for auction starting at $15,000
Steph Curry's Ghost Ship fire sneakers on display at Oakland Museum
Nike raffling self-lacing 'Back to the Future' sneakers
The future is here: Nike unveils self-lacing sneakers
FASHION
360 VIDEO: On the red carpet at the 90th Oscars
No all-black Time's Up demonstration planned for Oscars
A sneakerhead shows off his prized collection
Learn to talk like a real sneakerhead
Proposed law would fine saggy pants wearers
More fashion
SHOPPING
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Costco offering 'Military Hour' shopping event
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Toys 'R' Us closing: Social media gets nostalgic
Here's why taking a bath was risking disaster for a Bay Area couple
More Shopping
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video