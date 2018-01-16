  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
12 arrested in violent San Jose crime spree

San Jose police have arrested a dozen people -- breaking up what investigators call a violent, criminal street gang. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose police have arrested a dozen people -- breaking up what investigators call a violent, criminal street gang.

Seven adults and five juveniles were arrested. The juveniles range in age from 15 to 17 years old.

Police say the group is responsible for at least 30 carjackings and robberies since the summer.

During a robbery at Flanigan Dr. and King Rd., the victim was hit in the head with a brick. He suffered a fractured skull.

During a carjacking at McKee and White Roads, the suspects had an AR-15 and fired it into the air.

Police served nine search and arrest warrants on January 10, and took the 12 suspects into custody.

Charges include robbery, carjacking, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, child endangerment, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of stolen property, possession of drugs, and gang enhancement.
