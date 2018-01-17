  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Perris neighbors describe past odd behavior, interactions with family

EMBED </>More Videos

The mother of 13 adult and juvenile children, some of whom were chained to furniture in a filthy Perris home, was confused by the arrival of deputies, officials said.

By
PERRIS, Calif. --
The neighbors of the Perris couple who allegedly kept their 13 children shackled to furniture in their home said they noticed odd behavior but nothing alarming enough to alert authorities.

RELATED: Aunt of 13 malnourished Southern California children tried to get in touch with family 'for years'

"A lot of things were strange but not enough, like you said, to call the authorities," said Kimberly Milligan, a neighbor.

Louise Anna Turpin, 49, and Allen Turpin, 57, were led away in handcuffs Monday after authorities discovered their 13 children, ranging in age from 2 to 29, were living in filthy, dungeon-like conditions, shackled to beds and starved.

A 17-year-old girl escaped from the home, now dubbed by some as the "little house of horrors," and called 911.

VIDEO: Mom of 13 allegedly held captive in Perris home was 'perplexed' by arrival of deputies
EMBED More News Videos

The mother of 13 adult and juvenile children, some of whom were chained to furniture in a filthy Perris home, was confused by the arrival of deputies.



"The 17-year-old, if she hadn't done what she done, it would have gone on a lot longer," Milligan said.

Area resident Ilda Martinez described the area as a "very quiet neighborhood."

The Turpins home-schooled their 13 children. Neighbors said they rarely saw the siblings and when they did, the interactions were odd.

One neighbor recalled seeing the young children doing yard work at 11 p.m. one evening.

RELATED: Grandparents say 'God called' on Perris couple to have so many children
EMBED More News Videos

The couple accused of shackling 13 children in a filthy Perris home believed God had called on them to have so many kids, according to family members.



"The kids were pale, the kids were thin, the kids were anti-social," Milligan said.

Milligan and her son tried to speak to three of the kids a few years ago, commenting on the Christmas decorations they were putting up.

"They just froze. They were scared to death. You could tell they were terrified," Milligan said.

RELATED: Sherriff says 13 kept shackled in foul SoCal home by parents

Neighbors said Louise and Allen Turpin were standoffish, never saying hello or interacting with the rest of the neighborhood.

"They were never mean, but the vibe I got was -- you stay in your zone and I'll stay in zone," Milligan said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimechild abusetortureparents chargedchild endangermentarrestCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
How to spot abuse and neglect
Mom of 13 held in California home 'perplexed' by arrival of deputies
Grandparents: 'God called' on SoCal couple to have so many kids
Sheriff: 13 kept shackled in foul SoCal home by parents
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video