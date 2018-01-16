  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
RESTAURANT

Burger fans rejoice as Shake Shack plans to open in Palo Alto

Shake Shack's mouth-watering burger is coming to the Bay Area. Now, you won't have to long for a location far away. Just drive to Palo Alto. (KGO-TV)

by Tiffany Wilson
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Just mention "Shake Shack" and the chain's loyal customers go giddy. One woman described it as a "mouth explosion."

Another said she would go anywhere for the restaurant's food. In just a few months, Bay Area residents won't have to travel far to taste the burgers, crinkle cut fries and frozen custard shakes that have a cult following in other parts of the country.

The restaurant announced plans to open three Bay Area locations.

The first will open in Palo Alto at the Stanford Shopping Center this fall. The second is slated for Larkspur and the third location for San Francisco. The former Real Food Company building at Fillmore and Filbert is rumored to be the front-runner for the San Francisco site.

Shake Shack will enter a crowded burger landscape in the Bay Area. Foodies are loyal to Five Guys, In & Out, Roam and Gott's Burgers to name a few. Some people at the Stanford Shopping Center said they are willing to give the Shack a fair shake.

"I think we're very open to new things around here," said Jessica Angel of Redwood City.

Another newcomer to the Bay Area didn't fare as well. The Midwest burger chain Steak and Shake shuttered after only four months in Campbell.

