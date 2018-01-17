Warriors say construction for new San Francisco arena on track

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Golden State Warriors say their new arena in San Francisco is on track to open for the 2019-2020 NBA season.
Wednesday marks one year since the Dubs broke ground on the $1 billion Chase Center at Mission Bay.
Last year, head coach Steve Kerr and Kevin Durant represented the team at the elaborate ground breaking ceremony.
The Warriors say work on the new arena is now 40 percent complete and are on target for the completion date.
