London Zoo names okapi 'Meghan' to celebrate royal wedding

LONDON (KGO) --London Zoo has honored Prince Harry's fiancee by naming its newborn okapi after her.
The zoo said Wednesday the animal born in early December was named Meghan to celebrate the upcoming wedding of Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.
The little calf is the latest arrival at the London Zoo.
Zoo officials say the young mammal is doing well and that Meghan's mother, Oni, watches over her while she sleeps.
Harry and Markle's wedding is planned for May 19.
Zoo staff says a new birth is always cause for celebration.
They hope Meghan's arrival will play off the publicity of the upcoming royal wedding and raise awareness of the okapi, which is an endangered species.
