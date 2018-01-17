  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
IMMIGRATION

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg urging people to call Congress over DACA

Mark Zuckerberg is using Facebook to keep pressure on Congress to act on DACA in an attempt to protect young immigrants from being deported.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The head of the Menlo Park-based social media network posted a message saying in part, "Dreamers are members of our communities and there are 800,000 living in fear with no ability to plan for the future. Teachers with DACA don't know if they'll be allowed to teach in a few months, but somehow we expect them to take care of our children," Zuckerberg said. "Can Congress come together and find a path forward or will we default to forcing almost one million people out of their jobs and country?"

RELATED: Federal government resumes DACA renewal applications for undocumented youth

Zuckerberg is urging people to call Congress to help those living in fear. "I've been calling members of Congress and you can help by calling your Congressman or Congresswoman too right now."

Efforts in Congress to reach a deal to protect DACA recipients appear to have gotten more complicated in the wake of President Donald Trump's use of a vulgarity during a meeting with lawmakers last week to discuss an immigration proposal.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
