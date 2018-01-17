  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
APPLE

Apple to build second campus, hire 20,000 in $350 billion pledge

EMBED </>More Videos

Apple is planning to build another corporate campus and hire 20,000 workers during the next five years as part of a $350 billion commitment to the U.S. economy.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Silicon Valley is buzzing about Apple's plans to build another corporate headquarters and hire 20,000 new employees as part of $350 billion investment in the U.S. economy.

VIDEO: Check out Apple's new 'spaceship' campus in Cupertino

That's despite the fact CEO Tim Cook told ABC News the headquarters will not be in California (nor Texas).

A senior vice president at the Silicon Valley Leadership Group called it a big win.

Brian Brennan said the jobs won't be in our backyard, but they're still on our street.

"What we want is voices speaking up in favor of pro-technology policies in Des Moines, in Salt Lake City, in Nashville," said Brennan.

San Jose State University tax professor Caroline Chen called the Apple announcement a "good thing."

Here's why: Apple plans to repatriate $250 billion that's currently overseas-money previously untaxed.

RELATED: 'We want to help America,' Apple CEO Tim Cook says of moving foreign money back to U.S.

Under President Trump's new tax code, Apple will be taxed 15.5% on the money-a one-time low rate. That equals about $38 billion in tax revenue for the U.S.

"What the tax reform bill did was mandate a payment of tax regardless of whether or not you bring that money into the United States. Now companies are looking at that and saying, well, if I have to pay the on it anyway..." said Chen.

Tim Cook spoke exclusively with ABC News from Reno, Nevada Wednesday.

"Let me be clear, there are large parts of this that are a result of the tax reform and there are large parts of this we would have done in any situation," said Cook.

President Trump tweeted, "I promised that my policies would allow companies like Apple to bring massive amounts of money back to the United States. Great to see Apple follow through as a result of TAX CUTS. Huge win for American workers and the USA!"

Click here for more stories and videos about Apple.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessappletechnologyconstructionjobsemploymentCupertino
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
APPLE
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
EXCLUSIVE: CHP using decoy buses to combat Peninsula attacks
Report: Apple preparing to release largest iPhone ever
CHP asking for public's help in charter bus pellet gun shootings
Report: At least 6 Apple employees injured walking into glass
More apple
BUSINESS
Culture clash over Mill Valley Depot
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Popular pacifier, teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
More Business
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video