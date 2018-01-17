  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In The Financial District, Explored

Disclosure: Hoodline will receive compensation if someone rents an apartment via the links embedded in this story.

If you're in the market for a new home, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the Financial District look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Financial District via rental site Zumper to see what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this neighborhood.

513 Bush St., #23




This studio apartment at 513 Bush St. is listed for $1,550/month. In the unit, the listing promises central heating, a ceiling fan, carpeted floors, a big closet and good natural lighting.

The building features on-site laundry. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

333 Grant Ave., #303




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 333 Grant Ave., which, at 621 square feet, is going for $1,550/month. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a roof deck, an elevator and on-site laundry.

The unit includes high ceilings, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, exposed brick, plenty of closet space and a dishwasher. Unfortunately for fans of the four-legged, animals are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)

733 Front St., #406




Then there's this 634-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 733 Front St., listed at $3,495/month.

This unit includes hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry, but pets are not permitted. When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, a fitness center and a business center. (See the listing here.)

246 2nd St.




Listed at $3,550/month, this 800-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 246 2nd St.

The building offers assigned parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for carpeted floors, a balcony and a dishwasher, but animals are not allowed. (Here's the listing.)
