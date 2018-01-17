  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
FOOD & DRINK

New Caribbean Spot 'Kaya' Debuts In Mid-Market

Kaya, a new Caribbean restaurant, has opened in the Mid-Market area at 1420 Market St. (between 10th & Fell streets).

This newcomer, which occupies Daniel Patterson's former Alta CA space, specializes in Jamaican and Caribbean-style cuisine, and is the latest from Oakland chef Nigel Jones (Kingston 11) and partner Patterson.

Starters include salt fish fritters with chimichurri, black pepper tofu caramelized with ginger and soy served with jasmine rice, and roasted kale and beet salad with lemon tossed in a honey vinaigrette.

Switching over to entrees, expect to see dishes like jerk chicken with plantains, rice and peas; oxtail stew; piri piri chicken with chili sauce and-herb roasted fingerling potatoes; and black pepper crab.

Rounding things out are desserts such as chocolate-habanero soft-serve with pomegranate molasses, and lime and Jamaican black cake.

The bar serves an array of signature cocktails, imported and craft beers on draught and by the bottle, and house-made punches.

With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Kaya is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Osanna A., among the first Yelpers to review the spot on January 15th, said it's "a very nice break from the usual California fusion options and tired menus. Everything we ordered was delicious, but my favorite part of the experience was the service. Lovely, attentive staff who genuinely care about your experience. Go!"

Yelper MaineLobster P. praised the restaurant's "great drinks, great food, and great vibes. Right across the street from my house. I think this is my new living room."

And Mary B. said: "the vibe and service were great, the wine list was savvy and the menu looked tasty, so we cancelled our reservation elsewhere and got a table. It was a great move."

Kaya is open Tuesday-Saturday from 5pm-10pm.
