Northridge earthquake: A look back 24 years later

LOS ANGELES --If you were living in Southern California in the 1990s, you probably know that Wednesday is the 24th anniversary of the Northridge earthquake.
On this day in 1994 at 4:31 a.m., a 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck.
Freeways were flattened, buildings and apartments were pancaked and gas lines were broken, starting more than 400 fires.
Over the next weeks and months, there were thousands of aftershocks, some measuring as strong as 6.0 in magnitude.
When the dust settled, 57 people had died and billions of dollars in damage was left behind. It took years and nearly $50 billion to rebuild.
The quake's epicenter was actually Reseda, but it took several days to determine that.
It's a good reminder to make sure you and your family are prepared for the next big quake -- which we have been told, many times, is inevitable.
