Kaepernick finishing $1 million pledge that began with anthem protest

My brother Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 has generously decided to match my donation of $10,000, with $10,000 of his own, making the total donation to De-Bug $20,000!!! My brother Kevin, you are truly a champion on, and off the court. #MillionDollarPledge #10for10 https://t.co/aK6dKa5Boa pic.twitter.com/He41wgChCF — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 17, 2018

Thank you to @Kaepernick7 & @KDTrey5 for donating to our De-Bug community! With ur support we'll be able to grow our fight to #endmoneybail, reunite families separated by incarceration & protect rights of youth against unlawful police interrogations! #10for10 #protectyourpeople pic.twitter.com/YclrYf4meX — SV De-Bug (@svdebug) January 17, 2018

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is about to complete his pledge to donate $1 million dollars to charitable organizations.Kaepernick made the promise after a Sep. 1, 2016 preseason game. That's when he first went down to one knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality.Since then, he has donated $900,000 to organizations fighting for social justice.Wednesday on social media, Kaepernick announced that he will donate the last $100,000 of the pledge over the next 10 days. Silicon Valley De-Bug got $10,000 today. The San Jose group advocates for jail reform and will use some of the money to help families of jail inmates.Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors helped Kaepernick pick the organization and will match the pledge with his own $10,000 donation.Kaerpernick posted a list of the organization he has helped on his website