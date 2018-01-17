Kaepernick finishing $1 million pledge that began with anthem protest

My brother Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 has generously decided to match my donation of $10,000, with $10,000 of his own, making the total donation to De-Bug $20,000!!! My brother Kevin, you are truly a champion on, and off the court. #MillionDollarPledge #10for10 https://t.co/aK6dKa5Boa pic.twitter.com/He41wgChCF