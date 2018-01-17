  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
COLIN KAEPERNICK

Kaepernick finishing $1 million pledge that began with anthem protest

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is about to complete his pledge to donate $1 million dollars to charitable organizations.

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Kaepernick made the promise after a Sep. 1, 2016 preseason game. That's when he first went down to one knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

Since then, he has donated $900,000 to organizations fighting for social justice.

Wednesday on social media, Kaepernick announced that he will donate the last $100,000 of the pledge over the next 10 days.

Silicon Valley De-Bug got $10,000 today. The San Jose group advocates for jail reform and will use some of the money to help families of jail inmates.



Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors helped Kaepernick pick the organization and will match the pledge with his own $10,000 donation.

Kaerpernick posted a list of the organization he has helped on his website.

San Francisco 49ersnflabc7 originalsSan Francisco
