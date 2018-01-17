Kaepernick finishing $1 million pledge that began with anthem protest

Kaepernick made the promise after a Sep. 1, 2016 preseason game. That's when he first went down to one knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality.
TIMELINE: How the national anthem protests have evolved
Since then, he has donated $900,000 to organizations fighting for social justice.
Wednesday on social media, Kaepernick announced that he will donate the last $100,000 of the pledge over the next 10 days.
My brother Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 has generously decided to match my donation of $10,000, with $10,000 of his own, making the total donation to De-Bug $20,000!!! My brother Kevin, you are truly a champion on, and off the court. #MillionDollarPledge #10for10 https://t.co/aK6dKa5Boa pic.twitter.com/He41wgChCF— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 17, 2018
Thank you to @Kaepernick7 & @KDTrey5 for donating to our De-Bug community! With ur support we'll be able to grow our fight to #endmoneybail, reunite families separated by incarceration & protect rights of youth against unlawful police interrogations! #10for10 #protectyourpeople pic.twitter.com/YclrYf4meX— SV De-Bug (@svdebug) January 17, 2018
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors helped Kaepernick pick the organization and will match the pledge with his own $10,000 donation.
Kaerpernick posted a list of the organization he has helped on his website.
RELATED: NFL to commit $89M over seven years to social justice causes
Click here for more stories about Colin Kaepernick.