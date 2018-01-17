  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FLU

Blood in high demand due to severe flu season, unhealthy donors

EMBED </>More Videos

As the flu continues to spread across the country there is an urgent call for blood donations. In Bay Area, seasonal illnesses, like the flu, have caused a drop in the number of healthy donors and back East the severe winter weather has had a tremendous impact on donations. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There is an urgent call for blood donations across the country. Here in the Bay Area seasonal illnesses, like the flu have caused a drop in the number of healthy donors and back East the severe winter weather has had a tremendous impact on donations.

LIST: Still want to get the flu shot? Here's where you can get vaccinated

Regular donors have been called in to give blood. That's because at the Blood Centers of the Pacific, blood donations are down 13 percent since the beginning of the year.

"We are seeing fewer donors being able to donate, so we are seeing a little bit of a drop in our blood supply," said Kevin Adler of the Blood Centers of the Pacific.

Here's why.

"We seem to be at the peak of the flu activity right now, "Dr. Cora Hoover of the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

VIDEO: Debunking some of the most common flu shot myths
EMBED More News Videos

If you haven't had a flu shot yet -- it's not too late. It's Flu Season, and it's serious, so do your best to take care and protect yourself and your family.


When you fill out the blood donation questionnaire, you're asked 'are you feeling healthy?'

"If you're not feeling healthy, you're not a prime candidate to donate blood," said Alder

So the high number of people sick with the flu is having an impact on donations.

VIDEO: Tips for preventing the flu

Kaitlyn Arnett discovered there was a need for blood and platelet donors and quickly made an appointment.

"In doing my research for where to go in San Francisco and the Bay Area, I realized there was a need, it said it on their website," said Arnett.

The American Red Cross is desperate for donations.

The Red Cross reports because of the recent storms back East, there were 28,000 fewer donations than what was needed in November and December.

And the Bay Area can't send blood there, if we have a shortfall here.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the flu.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfluflu preventionflu seasonhealth careblood banksblood donationsblood driveSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Still want to get the flu shot? Here's where you can get vaccinated
COLD VS FLU: How to tell the difference
How to protect yourself from the flu
VIDEO: Tips for preventing the flu
FLU
Flu activity decreasing in California, nationwide
Teen first diagnosed with flu finds out it's cancer
Health officials say flu shot remains best defense
3-year-old girl dies days after being hospitalized with flu-like symptoms
Mom dies from flu complications after refusing Tamiflu due to cost
More flu
HEALTH & FITNESS
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Alameda Health teaching public how to stop bleeding
CA medical cannabis provides legal immunity in AZ court case
State now investigating SF fertility clinic; new lawsuit filed
7-year-old with brain tumor gets wish to be Sunnyvale cop
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video