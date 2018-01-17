Apple, Google shuttle buses attacked with unknown objects on I-280

There were tense moments for hundreds of tech workers traveling aboard buses on Interstate 280 near Woodside yesterday.The CHP is now investigating a series of suspected attacks on those employee shuttles. Detectives need your help.A total of five buses carrying Apple and Google employees were hit Tuesday with an unknown object."It's just so sad, what's with this violence -- I don't understand," said San Francisco resident Camille Cusumano. "Now I have to pay extra attention when I'm on the freeway."The unmarked buses, which were carrying hundreds of tech workers between San Francisco and the South Bay, were hit at different times throughout the day. Investigators believe the attacks were intentional."We believe that it was not some rock that was kicked off the roadway, but actually it might've been someone that was throwing something at these buses, or shooting at these buses," said Officer Art Montiel of the CHP.Late Tuesday night, Apple officials said buses would be re-routed for the time being, as the CHP conducts its investigation. Some riders were told to expect an additional 30 to 45 min. of commute time in each direction.