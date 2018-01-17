  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Apple, Google shuttle buses attacked with unknown objects on I-280

EMBED </>More Videos

There were tense moments for hundreds of tech workers traveling aboard buses on Interstate 280 near Woodside Tuesday. The CHP is now investigating a series of suspected attacks on those employee shuttles. Detectives need your help. (KGO-TV)

By
WOODSIDE, Calif. (KGO) --
There were tense moments for hundreds of tech workers traveling aboard buses on Interstate 280 near Woodside yesterday.

The CHP is now investigating a series of suspected attacks on those employee shuttles. Detectives need your help.

A total of five buses carrying Apple and Google employees were hit Tuesday with an unknown object.

"It's just so sad, what's with this violence -- I don't understand," said San Francisco resident Camille Cusumano. "Now I have to pay extra attention when I'm on the freeway."

The unmarked buses, which were carrying hundreds of tech workers between San Francisco and the South Bay, were hit at different times throughout the day. Investigators believe the attacks were intentional.

"We believe that it was not some rock that was kicked off the roadway, but actually it might've been someone that was throwing something at these buses, or shooting at these buses," said Officer Art Montiel of the CHP.

Late Tuesday night, Apple officials said buses would be re-routed for the time being, as the CHP conducts its investigation. Some riders were told to expect an additional 30 to 45 min. of commute time in each direction.

Anyone with information that could help authorities is asked to contact the CHP Redwood City office at (650) 369-6261.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologysafetybusbus accidentapplegooglevandalismWoodside
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video