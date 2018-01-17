EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2960628" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Golden State Warriors say their new arena in San Francisco is on track to open for the 2019-2020 NBA season.

The Golden State Warriors say their new arena in San Francisco is on track to open for the 2019-2020 NBA season.A year ago ground was broken on the Chase Center in San Francisco, which will be the new home of the Golden State Warriors.It will be a state of the art multi use facility and perhaps the finest arena in the NBA.The Warriors say work on the new arena is now 40 percent complete and are on target for the completion date.Warriors owner Joe Lacob expects nothing but the best and ABC7's Mike Shumann got an updated tour.