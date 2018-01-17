Olympic figure skater's stolen outfits, equipment recovered in SF

After a fun day hanging in San Francisco, we stopped for a quick bite in Japantown before heading to the airport. A thief smashed the window to our rental car took a couple bags, one of those bags contained my skates and my costumes. I am heartbroken.😥 — Marissa Castelli (@MarissaCastelli) January 9, 2018

Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who reached out to me. I am so humbled by all the support to find my skates and my costumes. ❤️ — Marissa Castelli (@MarissaCastelli) January 9, 2018

UPDATE: the @SFPD found my costumes and skates!!!! Thank you to everyone for the well wishes and positive thought. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you San Francisco Police 🙏🏼 — Marissa Castelli (@MarissaCastelli) January 18, 2018

An Olympic figure skater received happy news Wednesday night that her stolen costumes and ice skates have been found. The items were stolen during a car break-in last week in San Francisco's Japantown.They are now in possession of San Francisco Police - two dresses and a pair of ice skates which will soon be returned to Olympic bronze medalist Marissa Castelli.The pair skater was with family members eating at a restaurant in Japantown when the prized items were stolen from the family's rental car.Castelli tweeted about the incident, and later about the recovery of her items."I can't disclose where they were found," said San Francisco Police Officer Grace Gatpandan. "That's part of the confidential portion of the investigation."The fact that the items are one of a kind made things easier."Due to the distinct nature of the items that were taken that definitely helps out in the investigation because you're looking for something so unique," Gatpandan added.Castelli says the dresses, each custom made, were around $1,000 each. But beyond the high price tag was the sentimental value.Castelli had just finished competing at the national championships in San Jose. "Without them, I am just incomplete. At first I was just like, 'Oh my God, this is the worst thing that could possibly happen to me," she said.Castelli was just the latest victim in San Francisco's car burglary epidemic. There were 30,000 break-ins last year. The police department is hoping a new plan to combat property crimes will make a difference in 2018.