1,600 pounds of cocaine found hidden in pineapples

Police in Spain seized over 1,600 pounds of cocaine that were hidden in pineapples from South America.

The Spanish National Police made the announcement on Twitter.

Officials say nine people were arrested in this joint operation with Portuguese police to seize the pineapples.

The investigation took 10 months to break up an international smuggling ring led by Colombians, according to officials.

