1,600 pounds of cocaine found hidden in pineapples

The Spanish National Police made the announcement on Twitter.
Incautamos 745 kilos de cocaína oculta en... ¡piñas! procedentes de #sudamérica— Policía Nacional (@policia) January 17, 2018
Hay 9 narcos detenidos.https://t.co/GLSLSF8rQJ pic.twitter.com/uZKNrxv233
Officials say nine people were arrested in this joint operation with Portuguese police to seize the pineapples.
The investigation took 10 months to break up an international smuggling ring led by Colombians, according to officials.
