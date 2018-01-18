  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
IMMIGRATION

Many prepare amid rumors of ICE crackdown in Bay Area

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will address a report about a massive immigration crackdown that has sparked fear in Bay Area immigrant communities. (KGO-TV)

by Janine De la Vega
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The possibility for a massive immigration crackdown has sparked fear in Bay Area immigrant communities.

Now advocates, volunteers and politicians across California are getting prepared.

RELATED: ICE raid targets dozens of 7-Eleven stores

ICE officials won't comment on their enforcement actions, but Thursday the California attorney general will be speaking about the possibility of ICE raids.

This is all in reaction to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle which according to a source says U.S. immigration officials are now preparing for a major sweep in the city and in other areas of Northern California. The report also states federal agents are looking to arrest more than 1,500 undocumented people.

RELATED: ICE preparing to arrest 1,500 people in Northern California

Immigrant activists tell ABC7 News the story has created fear in their community. "We're going to have to reach out to our community and say send your children to school. Go to work. Don't let them win," Mario Paz said.

Activists and politicians said they believe California is being targeted because of its bold sanctuary city policies, which aims to protect immigrant communities.

RELATED: Report alleging ICE crackdown in Bay Area spreads fear, nervousness

San Francisco supervisors ABC7 News spoke with are standing together against any attack on their city. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will be speaking at 11 a.m. Thursday morning reacting to news of the rumor of raids.

He will be reminding employers of what their responsibilities are under California law.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on immigration.
