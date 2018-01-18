Senator Wiener introduces bill allowing cities to extend alcohol sales to 4 a.m.

State Senator Scott Wiener is introducing a bill that may allow cities to extend alcohol sales from 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.Last year, a different version of this bill was held by the chair of the Assembly Appropriations Committee, but a vote was not submitted by that committee. At the time, Wiener vowed to bring back this effort to support nightlife.The new version applies to six cities who have expressed interest in pursuing later hours, including San Francisco, Oakland, Los Angeles, Sacramento, West Hollywood, and Long Beach.Some bar owners said it would significantly help business, but critics are concerned it could risk public safety.