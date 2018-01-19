  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
CRIME

San Jose police arrest 'Lucky Lotto Bandits', search continues for 2 others

San Jose Police say members of a burglary crew responsible for lottery ticket heists throughout Northern California have been arrested. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The "Lucky Lotto Bandits" just ran out of luck.

San Jose Police say members of a burglary crew responsible for lottery ticket heists throughout Northern California have been arrested.

About 20 of the burglaries happened within San Jose Police Department's jurisdiction in recent months. "The crew often used a rock to smash the window of the business to gain entry," a San Jose officer said.

The crimes were committed from September to December 2017.

Police nicknamed the crew "The Lucky Lotto Bandits" after more than 30 commercial burglaries within Santa Clara County were reported.

Police said four suspects were arrested last month after crashing their vehicle at the Travis Air Force after a short police chase, but two others remain at large.

Police are looking for Sergio Beltran Jr., 21, and Sergio Aguirre, 18.

Investigators said the crew stole Lottery scratchers, cash registers and cigarettes from convenience stores around Northern California.

