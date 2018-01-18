  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
SOCIETY

Scenes From San Francisco's 7th Annual Grammy Nominee Celebration

Ahead of the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28th, the San Francisco chapter of the Recording Academy honored those who received nominations for this year's awards. Last night, it gathered 300 members and guests for the seventh annual celebration of Grammy nominees at the Lodge at the Regency Center.

The event featured live performances from Oakland resident Fantastic Negrito, --who won his first Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album in 2017--and Robert Dehlinger's Alpha Rhythm Kings.

Local nominees for 2018 include J Boog, Kehlani, Ledisi, Metallica, Sarah McLachlan and Taj Majal. Drummer Joseph "Zigaboo" Modeliste, of The Meters, won a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The event also honored San Francisco legend and promoter Bill Graham, who posthumously received the Trustee Award.








Noah Mac, finalist on The Voice.









DJ Luke Argilla.






Fantastic Negrito, whose album The Last Days of Oakland won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album in 2017.



Piper Payne, president of the SF chapter of the Recording Academy, and Michael Winger, executive director.

2017-2018 San Francisco chapter board members.


Curtis Gaesser, of Folsom High School, is a finalist for the Music Educator Award.

Joseph "Zigaboo" Modeliste, of The Meters, won the Lifetime Achievement Award.



Keith O. Johnson and Sean Royce Martin (right) were nominated for Best Engineered Album, Classical.

Northern Cree is in the running for Best Regional Roots Music Album.

The Alphabet Rockers were nominated for Best Children's Album.








