  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FOOD & DRINK

Cheap Dates: Pizza & A Mead Tasting In Bayview

Looking for an inexpensive date idea for the weekend? Look no further. Here's our suggestion for a day out in Bayview that will clock in at under $50 for two people.

Disclosure: While this post is not sponsored, Hoodline may receive compensation from affiliate links used herein.

---

Part 1: Grab a pie at All Good Pizza




If you haven't made the trip to this under-the-radar pie-slinger located just off Third Street, you're missing out. Centered around a brick oven housed in a shipping container, All Good offers Neapolitan-style pizzas made with top-notch local and seasonal ingredients, from a classic margherita or pepperoni pie to the adventurous Louisiana hot link pie with cherry peppers and pepperoncini.

At six slices apiece, the $11-14 pizzas can easily be shared between two people, with enough cash left over for a seasonal salad or a couple of housemade lemonades or hibiscus limeades.

Check out All Good Pizza on Yelp >

Part 2: Tour and taste at the San Francisco Mead Company




Photo: Oron B./Yelp

Once you've filled up on pizza, it's time to sample some locally made mead. The world's oldest fermented alcoholic spirit, mead (a.k.a. honey wine) gets a new twist at this Bayview-based artisanal producer, which uses raw honey procured from local beekeepers to create meads in flavors like blackberry, orange blossom, and bourbon barrel-aged apple pie.

During its Saturday-afternoon tasting tours (offered at 1, 3, and 5pm), the Mead Company's owner will explain how mead is made, offer tastes of the brew in progress, and then sit visitors down for a full sampling of finished meads. Like what you taste? You can grab a bottle to bring home.

The tour is normally $40 for two, but Groupon is currently offering it for $30, which includes two free tasting glasses.

Get the deal >
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos