SHARK ATTACK

Video: 'Shark whisperer' pets shark underwater

Video shows the moment when a diver began petting a shark under water.

He seemed cool, calm and collected - these are not the three words that come to mind during a shark encounter.

Alexander Wilcox, a British marine biologist, has been working alongside "shark whisperer" and conservationist Cristina Zenato recently.

In a video provided by Tony Isaacson of DiveCareDare, he is seen showing his skills to other divers in waters off the Bahamas.

It's like the shark is being hypnotized, just going down for a nap after a long day of swimming.

Needless to say, don't try this at home.

