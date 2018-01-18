What would stay open, close during a federal government shutdown

The last time the federal government shut down back in October of 2013, things did not go well in the Marin Headlands.The shutdown put thousands of National Park Service employees on furlough and vandals took advantage.They painted graffiti on signs, roads and benches overlooking the bay.Congress may be headed for another government shutdown on Saturday.This time, it will have a greater impact for millions of people expecting a tax refund.Here is a list of the services that would be affected.This is not good news if you are looking to get a tax refund soon.Analysts at the Center for American Progress found that more than 90% of IRS workers were furloughed during the last government shutdown.The Internal Revenue Service would likely continue automated processes, such as accepting electronic returns and processing payments.But in the past, refunds have not been issued during a shutdown. IRS Assistance Centers would also close.There is one silver lining, the IRS would not do any tax audits during a government shutdown.Passport offices should remain open if they generate enough fees to keep them operating.The exception would be passport offices located inside federal buildings that are forced to close.The list of national parks that would close in the Bay Area is long.Alcatraz Island (San Francisco)Fort Point National Historic Site (San Francisco)Golden Gate National Recreation Area (San Francisco)Presidio of San Francisco (San Francisco)San Francisco Maritime National Historic Park (San Francisco)Muir Woods National Monument (Mill Valley)Point Reyes National Seashore (Marin County)Rosie the Riveter/World War II Home Front National Historic Park (Richmond)John Muir National Historic Site (Martinez)Eugene O'Neill National Historic Site (Danville)Port Chicago Naval Magazine National Memorial (Concord)The shutdown should not affect aviation safety. During the last shutdown, more than 14,000 air traffic controllers were ordered to keep working without pay.However, about 3,000 support personnel were furloughed.The U.S. Postal Service is an independent agency of the federal government.Post offices would not be affected. Mail would continue to be delivered.The check will be in the mail. Checks for Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid would be paid.New applications for benefits would not be processed until the shutdown ends.Public schools would remain open, but the Department of Education would cease many operations.That would likely delay payment of student loans and grants.Most employees of the Department of Homeland Security are considered essential and they would remain on the job.U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is mostly self-funded, so it would continue operating during a shutdown.Other programs like E-Verify, that checks whether an employee is authorized to work in the country, would be suspended.FDA inspectors that inspect seafood and dairy products would be furloughed, but USDA inspectors that inspect meat and poultry would likely continue working.