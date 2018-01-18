  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

What would stay open, close during a federal government shutdown

EMBED </>More Videos

The last time the federal government shut down back in October of 2013, things did not go well in the Marin Headlands.

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGO) --
The last time the federal government shut down back in October of 2013, things did not go well in the Marin Headlands.

The shutdown put thousands of National Park Service employees on furlough and vandals took advantage.

They painted graffiti on signs, roads and benches overlooking the bay.

Congress may be headed for another government shutdown on Saturday.

This time, it will have a greater impact for millions of people expecting a tax refund.

Here is a list of the services that would be affected.

IRS - Partial Closure

This is not good news if you are looking to get a tax refund soon.

Analysts at the Center for American Progress found that more than 90% of IRS workers were furloughed during the last government shutdown.

The Internal Revenue Service would likely continue automated processes, such as accepting electronic returns and processing payments.

But in the past, refunds have not been issued during a shutdown. IRS Assistance Centers would also close.

There is one silver lining, the IRS would not do any tax audits during a government shutdown.

Passport - Likely Open

Passport offices should remain open if they generate enough fees to keep them operating.

The exception would be passport offices located inside federal buildings that are forced to close.

National Parks - Closed

The list of national parks that would close in the Bay Area is long.

Alcatraz Island (San Francisco)

Fort Point National Historic Site (San Francisco)

Golden Gate National Recreation Area (San Francisco)

Presidio of San Francisco (San Francisco)

San Francisco Maritime National Historic Park (San Francisco)

Muir Woods National Monument (Mill Valley)

Point Reyes National Seashore (Marin County)

Rosie the Riveter/World War II Home Front National Historic Park (Richmond)

John Muir National Historic Site (Martinez)

Eugene O'Neill National Historic Site (Danville)

Port Chicago Naval Magazine National Memorial (Concord)

Airports - Open

The shutdown should not affect aviation safety. During the last shutdown, more than 14,000 air traffic controllers were ordered to keep working without pay.

However, about 3,000 support personnel were furloughed.

Postal Service - Open

The U.S. Postal Service is an independent agency of the federal government.

Post offices would not be affected. Mail would continue to be delivered.

Federal Benefits - Open

The check will be in the mail. Checks for Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid would be paid.

New applications for benefits would not be processed until the shutdown ends.

Schools - Open

Public schools would remain open, but the Department of Education would cease many operations.

That would likely delay payment of student loans and grants.

Immigration Services - Partial Opening

Most employees of the Department of Homeland Security are considered essential and they would remain on the job.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is mostly self-funded, so it would continue operating during a shutdown.

Other programs like E-Verify, that checks whether an employee is authorized to work in the country, would be suspended.

Food Inspectors - Partial Opening

FDA inspectors that inspect seafood and dairy products would be furloughed, but USDA inspectors that inspect meat and poultry would likely continue working.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsgovernmentgovernment shutdownPresident Donald Trumpabc7 originalsnational park servicetaxesu.s. & worldWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
President Trump signs budget deal, government reopens
SF NASA interns may be forced out of onsite housing due to gov. shutdown
President Trump signs bill to reopen government
Bay Area national parks, Coast Guard feel sting of government shutdown
Budget shutdown shutters Bay Area tourist attractions
More government shutdown
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video