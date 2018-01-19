Bay Area Weekend Events: Women's March Oakland, SF Sketchfest

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper-local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.
Sweet Tooth Fest
Have you heard the saying "Life is short, eat dessert first?" This weekend, eat dessert to your heart's content at the Sweet Tooth Fest, the first-ever dessert festival in San Francisco, happening at Twenty Five Lusk, located near 3rd and Townsend streets.
The festival is on Sunday, January 21 and goes from noon until 4 p.m.
Women's March Oakland
Join the Women's March Oakland this Saturday, a bipartisan and peaceful event to shed light on women's rights. It starts at 10 a.m. with a rally and march starting at Lake Merritt Amphitheater and ending at Frank Ogawa Plaza.
Posters, signs and flags are allowed but you cannot use wooden, metal or plastic sign posts to carry them.
17th Annual SF Sketchfest
Happening all weekend long is the SF Sketchfest. The 17th annual comedy festival features more than 230 shows in three weeks at various venues all around the city.
This Sunday, they'll spotlight ABC'S "Speechless" with several cast members, including actress Minnie Driver.
