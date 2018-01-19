  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
HOODLINE

Bay Area Weekend Events: Women's March Oakland, SF Sketchfest

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper-local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.

Sweet Tooth Fest

Have you heard the saying "Life is short, eat dessert first?" This weekend, eat dessert to your heart's content at the Sweet Tooth Fest, the first-ever dessert festival in San Francisco, happening at Twenty Five Lusk, located near 3rd and Townsend streets.

The festival is on Sunday, January 21 and goes from noon until 4 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Women's March Oakland

Join the Women's March Oakland this Saturday, a bipartisan and peaceful event to shed light on women's rights. It starts at 10 a.m. with a rally and march starting at Lake Merritt Amphitheater and ending at Frank Ogawa Plaza.

Posters, signs and flags are allowed but you cannot use wooden, metal or plastic sign posts to carry them.

Click here for more information.


17th Annual SF Sketchfest

Happening all weekend long is the SF Sketchfest. The 17th annual comedy festival features more than 230 shows in three weeks at various venues all around the city.

This Sunday, they'll spotlight ABC'S "Speechless" with several cast members, including actress Minnie Driver.

Click here for more information.

MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlinewhere you liveeventsbay area eventstheaterholidaymartin luther king jrsea lionSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOODLINE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Inner Richmond Elementary School Gets Real-World Google Doodle
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
More Hoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Modesto opera singer hoping to make a splash on 'American Idol'
SF Weekend: St. Patrick's Day, Presidio Picnic, Mayoral Candidate Forum, More
Disney parks prepare for Pixar celebration
Disneyland makes big change to 'Pirates' ride
SF filmmaker's first feature heading to theaters
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos