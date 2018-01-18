  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
HOODLINE

Wago Sushi debuts in the Marina

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. --
A new sushi bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2365 Chestnut St. (between Divisadero & Scott streets) in the Marina, the fresh addition is called Wago Sushi.

This new spot features an array of sushi options, ramen and udon noodles, as well as modern takes on classic dishes like donburi and poke bowls.

On the sushi menu, expect to see items like sweet shrimp, hamachi, tuna and salmon roe nigiri; hand rolls with spicy tuna, salmon skin, scallop, and eel. Rolls include the "Rock & Roll" with eel, avocado, cucumber and tobiko; and the "Sunset Roll" with salmon, avocado, crab and cucumber.

For udon and ramen dishes, look for chicken, beef, tempura, and seafood options; along with bowls like tofu teriyaki, saba shioyaki (grilled mackerel), and oyako don (chicken and egg over rice) with veggies. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Wago has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Matt W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 11th, said: "Great new addition to the neighborhood! Food was fantastic. Only suggestion would be cushions on the back of the benches."

Yelper Nancy M. added: "My husband and I came to Wago's opening night on Dec 29th. We were very happy about our dinner experience. Their sushi rolls are some of the best we have tasted from the different sushi places in the Marina."

And Jess H. said: "Went to the grand opening yesterday. They were a little overwhelmed and but the sushi was good for hole-in-the-wall/cheap sushi. Definitely going to be ordering delivery from here!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Wago sushi is open Monday-Saturday from 5 p.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday from 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Report a Typo

