  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
HOODLINE

Survey polls Richmond neighbors on how to spend $1M in city funding

District 1 Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer recently released a community survey for 'One Richmond,' the new collaborative campaign to spruce up the northwest corner of the city, as the Richmond District Blog reports.

A joint effort between Fewer's office, the Richmond District Neighborhood Center, and others, One Richmond is the district's campaign to figure out how to spend $1 million in city funding allocated from the city budget.

According to a new survey made available through the campaign, the mission of One Richmond is "to strengthen a collective identity for the neighborhood that promotes the values of inclusiveness, compassion, community pride and shopping local."

Questions on the survey are extremely preliminary and qualitative, generally geared towards residents' perception of the neighborhood--favorite parks, iconic landmarks, meeting places, and cultural identities.

But over the coming months, information gathered will help lay the foundation for how the city funding is allocated towards social services, beautification, and infrastructure.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlinevotingmoneyRichmond
HOODLINE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Inner Richmond Elementary School Gets Real-World Google Doodle
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
More Hoodline
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bay Area Weekend Events: St. Patrick's Day Parade, Presidio Picnic
Bayview Block Could Be Renamed After Neighborhood Icon
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
More than 500 attend gala to benefit Camp Okizu
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos