Survey polls Richmond neighbors on how to spend $1M in city funding

District 1 Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer recently released a community survey for 'One Richmond,' the new collaborative campaign to spruce up the northwest corner of the city, as the Richmond District Blog reports.
A joint effort between Fewer's office, the Richmond District Neighborhood Center, and others, One Richmond is the district's campaign to figure out how to spend $1 million in city funding allocated from the city budget.
According to a new survey made available through the campaign, the mission of One Richmond is "to strengthen a collective identity for the neighborhood that promotes the values of inclusiveness, compassion, community pride and shopping local."
Questions on the survey are extremely preliminary and qualitative, generally geared towards residents' perception of the neighborhood--favorite parks, iconic landmarks, meeting places, and cultural identities.
But over the coming months, information gathered will help lay the foundation for how the city funding is allocated towards social services, beautification, and infrastructure.
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlinevotingmoneyRichmond
community-eventsHoodlinevotingmoneyRichmond