  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Government shutdown may be just hours away

EMBED </>More Videos

Even though a possible government shut down is just hours away. Details of how it would impact the Bay Area remain unclear. (KGO-TV)

by Tiffany Wilson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Even though a possible government shut down is just hours away. Details of how it would impact the Bay Area remain unclear.

RELATED: What would stay open, what would close during a federal government shutdown

During the last shutdown in October 2013, 850,000 Federal employees in nonessential agencies or departments were furloughed. National parks like the Marin Headlands, Alcatraz, and Muir Woods shut down. If Congress doesn't act by tomorrow night visitors could find themselves unable to access those same areas. During the shutdown in 2013 --- the CDC largely stopped tracking disease outbreaks.

If a bill isn't passed, the CDC could be forced to furlough staff amid one of the worst flu seasons in recent history. "Let's hope cooler heads will prevail," said House Speaker Paul Ryan.

RELATED: 5 things to know about a government shutdown
The short-term spending bill that passed the House needs some Democratic support in the Senate. Sticking points include immigration and the Children's Health Insurance Program.

The bill includes a six-year extension of CHIP...but that's not enough for many Democrats who want to see protections for DACA recipients as well.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was not impressed with the short-term spending bill. "This is like giving you a bowl of doggie doo with a cherry on top and calling it a chocolate sundae, this is nothing." So far, support in the Senate has been slim.

If there is a shutdown, it will be the first time there's a federal government shutdown when one party has control of Congress and the White House.

Click here to learn more about the impact of a government shutdown.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsrepublicansdemocratsmoneygovernmentgovernment shutdownPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
President Trump signs budget deal, government reopens
SF NASA interns may be forced out of onsite housing due to gov. shutdown
President Trump signs bill to reopen government
Bay Area national parks, Coast Guard feel sting of government shutdown
Budget shutdown shutters Bay Area tourist attractions
More government shutdown
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video