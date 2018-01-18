Government shutdown may be just hours away

Even though a possible government shut down is just hours away. Details of how it would impact the Bay Area remain unclear.During the last shutdown in October 2013, 850,000 Federal employees in nonessential agencies or departments were furloughed. National parks like the Marin Headlands, Alcatraz, and Muir Woods shut down. If Congress doesn't act by tomorrow night visitors could find themselves unable to access those same areas. During the shutdown in 2013 --- the CDC largely stopped tracking disease outbreaks.If a bill isn't passed, the CDC could be forced to furlough staff amid one of the worst flu seasons in recent history. "Let's hope cooler heads will prevail," said House Speaker Paul Ryan.The short-term spending bill that passed the House needs some Democratic support in the Senate. Sticking points include immigration and the Children's Health Insurance Program.The bill includes a six-year extension of CHIP...but that's not enough for many Democrats who want to see protections for DACA recipients as well.House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was not impressed with the short-term spending bill. "This is like giving you a bowl of doggie doo with a cherry on top and calling it a chocolate sundae, this is nothing." So far, support in the Senate has been slim.If there is a shutdown, it will be the first time there's a federal government shutdown when one party has control of Congress and the White House.