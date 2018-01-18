  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

San Jose substation shooting Prompts CPUC report

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly five years after a sniper fired more than 100 rounds at the PG&E Metcalf power substation in San Jose, the California Public Utilities Commission has issued its suggestions on how to improve security for all of the state's power facilities. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Nearly five years after a sniper fired more than 100 rounds at the PG&E Metcalf power substation in San Jose, the California Public Utilities Commission has issued its suggestions on how to improve security for all of the state's power facilities.

The report was mandated by a 2014 law (Senate Bill 699), introduced by State Senator Jerry Hill.

Senator Hill tells ABC7 News he's pleased with the recommendations in the report.

He's also applauding what he called a "prompt and quick response" by the CPUC.

Recommendations include requiring "defensibility" as a design consideration in the construction of future substations.

Also, maintaining an inventory of spare parts.

The reason for that would be to get the power grid up and running again as quickly as possible if it were to be compromised.

Sen. Hill said the parts often come from overseas and are manufactured by a limited number of companies.

"Which means we would be without power for six to nine months. We can't exist that way. Our economy can't exist that way. Our public safety can't exist that way," said Hill.

PG&E released a statement in response to Thursday's report.

It reads, "The safety and security of our facilities is vitally important to PG&E. We are reviewing the CPUC report that was released today."

Security at the Metcalf substation was dramatically improved in the years following the shooting.

The plant now has a stone wall surrounding it and security guards on patrol.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
investigationresearchcrimeshootingSJPDpoliceSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video