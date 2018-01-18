San Jose substation shooting Prompts CPUC report

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Nearly five years after a sniper fired more than 100 rounds at the PG&E Metcalf power substation in San Jose, the California Public Utilities Commission has issued its suggestions on how to improve security for all of the state's power facilities.
The report was mandated by a 2014 law (Senate Bill 699), introduced by State Senator Jerry Hill.
Senator Hill tells ABC7 News he's pleased with the recommendations in the report.
He's also applauding what he called a "prompt and quick response" by the CPUC.
Recommendations include requiring "defensibility" as a design consideration in the construction of future substations.
Also, maintaining an inventory of spare parts.
The reason for that would be to get the power grid up and running again as quickly as possible if it were to be compromised.
Sen. Hill said the parts often come from overseas and are manufactured by a limited number of companies.
"Which means we would be without power for six to nine months. We can't exist that way. Our economy can't exist that way. Our public safety can't exist that way," said Hill.
PG&E released a statement in response to Thursday's report.
It reads, "The safety and security of our facilities is vitally important to PG&E. We are reviewing the CPUC report that was released today."
Security at the Metcalf substation was dramatically improved in the years following the shooting.
The plant now has a stone wall surrounding it and security guards on patrol.