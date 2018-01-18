San Jose substation shooting Prompts CPUC report

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2966866" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Nearly five years after a sniper fired more than 100 rounds at the PG&E Metcalf power substation in San Jose, the California Public Utilities Commission has issued its suggestions on how to improve security for all of the state's power facilities. (KGO-TV)