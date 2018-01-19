Perris torture case: Support for victims pouring in from around the world

PERRIS, Calif. --The Corona Chamber of Commerce is holding its monthly breakfast Friday, and some of the funds will go toward helping the 13 victims allegedly tortured and held by their parents in Perris.
Earlier this week, the group was also collecting donations of clothing and hygiene items, but officials say those needs have now been met, thanks to the outpouring of support from the community.
Meantime, Child Protective Services has been receiving calls from people around the world who want to help the victims financially.
An official financial fund has been set up through the Riverside University Health Center Foundation. The Corona Chamber of Commerce will present a check to that foundation.
David and Louise Turpin are accused of starving and shackling their 13 adult and juvenile children to their beds, sometimes for months. The children were allegedly beaten and choked, given scant medical care, often denied use of a toilet, allowed to shower but once a year and knew virtually nothing of the outside world.
The Turpins made their first court appearance Thursday, pleading not guilty to multiple counts of torture, child abuse, dependent adult abuse and false imprisonment.
David Turpin also pleaded not guilty to performing a lewd act on a child under age 14.
They were jailed on $12 million bail each. If convicted on all charges, the Turpins could face up to 94 years to life in prison.
Prosecutors say the children range in age from 2 to 29. The torture and false imprisonment charges do not include the 2-year-old, who was not malnourished.
David Turpin's father, James, the children's grandfather, said from his home in Princeton, West Virginia, that he did not believe the reports about the abuse.
"I'm going to talk with the children, find out the real story on this as soon as I can get a call through to them," James Turpin told The Associated Press.
David Turpin had worked as an engineer for both Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman. Louise Turpin identified herself as a housewife in a 2011 bankruptcy filing.
The charges include allegations dating to 2010, when the couple moved to Riverside County from outside Fort Worth, Texas.
The siblings, who were schooled at home, were rarely seen outside the house, though the parents posted photos of them smiling together at Disneyland and in Las Vegas, where the couple renewed their wedding vows.
In addition to raising them largely in isolation, the parents may have been able to hide the abuse by functioning while other families slept.
The children were reared on the graveyard shift, with the family staying up all night and going to bed shortly before dawn, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said.
One of the only things the children were allowed to do was to write in their journals.
Investigators were combing through hundreds of journals found in the home, Hestrin said. They are expected to provide powerful evidence against the parents.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.