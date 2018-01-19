  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
SF Weekend: Circus Center Lessons, Mac 'n Cheese Melt-Off, Cartoon Art Museum Re-Opening, More

If you're looking for some things to keep you busy during the chilly weekend ahead, look no further.

Kick it off tonight with a walking tour led by SF artist Paz de la Calzada starting at the Tenderloin museum.

Lock down your Friday night with a pancakes-centric art show in SoMa, a musical about modern day technology in Union Square or swing by the Circus Center in Cole Valley for $5 off trapeze, rope and aerial silk classes.

Chow down at the third annual Mac 'n Cheese off at the SoMa Streat Food Park on Saturday and then help celebrate the new Fisherman's Wharf location for the SF Cartoon Art Museum in the evening.

Round out your weekend with $5 off jazz, hip hop and contemporary dance lessons in the FiDi or swing by Fort Mason to sample craft food in 14 categories, including chocolate, coffee, honey, preserves, and spirits.

Take a look at the list below to find additional events taking place in the days ahead.

Thursday, January 18







Friday, January 19




















Saturday, January 20








Sunday, January 21














To find additional events happening around you, make sure to check out our full events calendar.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
