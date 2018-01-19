  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
POLITICS

FULL LIST: Women's marches in Bay Area cities, transportation info

The #MeToo movement may be dominating the Hollywood awards season, but the fight against sexual harassment is not expected to take center stage during the Women's Marches that will take place later this month. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches worldwide with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald Trump, activists will return to the streets this weekend in hopes of converting anger and enthusiasm into political force.

Click here to download Present, an app that helps women find marches near them and organize meetups.

Transportation Information

AC Transit: The Oakland Women's March will include some service changes and potential delays. Click here for a list of changes.

SCVTA: VTA will be running a regular Saturday schedule and will have larger train sets to accommodate crowds. Extra light rail trains will be on standby, if needed. Click here for more information.

Muni: The easiest way to get to Civic Center Plaza is via the Market Street Subway. The 30/45 SoMa Shuttle will also operate in a loop between the Caltrain Station and Mission Street until the march is over. Click here for more service information.

Golden Gate Transit: Golden Gate Ferry will supplement its weekend services with added trips from the Larkspur Ferry Terminal. Click here for more information.

Alameda
Park Street and Santa Clara Avenue from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018.

Click here for more information.


Napa
On School Street between First and Third streets, heading to the Napa Valley Expo. at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018.

Click here for more information.


Oakland
Lake Merritt Amphitheater, with the march proceeding up 14th Street and ending at Frank Ogawa Plaza starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018.

Click here for more information.


Pacifica
Pacifica State Beach located at 5000 Pacific Coast Highway from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018.

Click here for more information.

Sacramento
Participants to gather at 10 a.m. at Southside Park, between Sixth and Eighth streets, and march to the State Capitol.

Click here for more information.

San Francisco
Rally at Civic Center Plaza starting at noon, followed by a march along Market Street starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018.

Click here for more information.

San Jose
City Hall located at 200 East Santa Clara Street from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018.

Click here for more information.
Santa Cruz
Locust Street and Pacific Avenue starting at noon on Saturday, January 20, 2018.

Click here for more information.

Santa Rosa
A sign-making event will be held from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. at Brew Coffee and Beer House, 555 Healdsburg Ave. There will be a gathering and rally from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Courthouse Square, near the intersection of Santa Rosa Avenue and Third Street.

Click here for more information.

Sonoma
Sonoma Plaza located at 453 1st Street E starting at noon on Saturday, January 20, 2018.

Click here for more information.

Walnut Creek
Rally at Civic Park located at 1375 Civic Drive starting at 10:30 p.m., with march at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018.

Click here for more information.
