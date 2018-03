Transportation Information

A year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches worldwide with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald Trump, activists will return to the streets this weekend in hopes of converting anger and enthusiasm into political force.AC Transit: The Oakland Women's March will include some service changes and potential delays. Click here for a list of changes.SCVTA: VTA will be running a regular Saturday schedule and will have larger train sets to accommodate crowds. Extra light rail trains will be on standby, if needed. Click here for more information.Muni: The easiest way to get to Civic Center Plaza is via the Market Street Subway. The 30/45 SoMa Shuttle will also operate in a loop between the Caltrain Station and Mission Street until the march is over. Click here for more service information.Golden Gate Transit: Golden Gate Ferry will supplement its weekend services with added trips from the Larkspur Ferry Terminal. Click here for more information.Park Street and Santa Clara Avenue from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018.On School Street between First and Third streets, heading to the Napa Valley Expo. at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018.Lake Merritt Amphitheater, with the march proceeding up 14th Street and ending at Frank Ogawa Plaza starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018.Pacifica State Beach located at 5000 Pacific Coast Highway from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018.Participants to gather at 10 a.m. at Southside Park, between Sixth and Eighth streets, and march to the State Capitol. Click here for more information.Rally at Civic Center Plaza starting at noon, followed by a march along Market Street starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018.City Hall located at 200 East Santa Clara Street from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018.Locust Street and Pacific Avenue starting at noon on Saturday, January 20, 2018.A sign-making event will be held from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. at Brew Coffee and Beer House, 555 Healdsburg Ave. There will be a gathering and rally from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Courthouse Square, near the intersection of Santa Rosa Avenue and Third Street. Click here for more information.Sonoma Plaza located at 453 1st Street E starting at noon on Saturday, January 20, 2018.Rally at Civic Park located at 1375 Civic Drive starting at 10:30 p.m., with march at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018.