  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Family: Tom Petty died from painkiller overdose dealing with broken hip

EMBED </>More Videos

The death of rock legend Tom Petty was caused by an accidental drug overdose, according to a coroner's report. (Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)

Brandon Behle
Tom Petty's family revealed this afternoon that the singer had a broken hip at the time of his death, and that it appears the rockstar accidentally overdosed on painkillers trying to ease the pain.

The family made the revelation in a post on the singer's Facebook page.

They said the Medical Examiner told them the final cause of death this morning was an accidental drug overdose.

"Unfortunately Tom's body suffered from many serious ailments including emphysema, knee problems and most significantly a fractured hip," they wrote.

But despite the injury his family said that Petty wanted to keep touring, not wanting to let down his fans.

"Despite this painful injury he insisted on keeping his commitment to his fans and he toured for 53 dates with a fractured hip and, as he did, it worsened to a more serious injury. On the day he died he was informed his hip had graduated to a full on break and it is our feeling that the pain was simply unbearable and was the cause for his over use of medication."

The family said they took solace in the fact that his death was likely painless. They also hoped that this revelation would prompt further discussion about the opioid epidemic.

"As a family we recognize this report may spark a further discussion on the opioid crisis and we feel that it is a healthy and necessary discussion and we hope in some way this report can save lives. Many people who overdose begin with a legitimate injury or simply do not understand the potency and deadly nature of these medications."

You can read the full statement on the singer's website

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicoverdosepain medicinefamous deathfamous deathscelebrity
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Modesto opera singer hoping to make a splash on 'American Idol'
SF Weekend: St. Patrick's Day, Presidio Picnic, Mayoral Candidate Forum, More
Disney parks prepare for Pixar celebration
Disneyland makes big change to 'Pirates' ride
SF filmmaker's first feature heading to theaters
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video