ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) --The Contra Costa County DAs office has announced they have filed formal charges against the suspect they say is responsible for a horrific crash in Antioch that killed a 4-year-old and has her 2-year-old sister on life support. The family is at her bedside now at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.
Her father told ABC7 News the family is also holding a candlelight vigil Friday night at their home in Pittsburg. Dad Jesus Cardoza said, "We just keep praying for my daughter and how she's doing."
The Cardoza family has set up a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses for 4-year-old Lenexy, who died in the Wednesday night crash in Antioch. The money is pouring in, much of it from people donating $20 or $30 to help the family out.
Meanwhile 2-year-old Camila is still not able to breathe on her own. Her mother Edith is still recovering from surgery at John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek, according to uncle Johnny Cardoza, who wrote on GoFundMe that "Camilla is still fighting for her life and Edith is recovering but mentally is destroyed. "
Twenty-three-year-old Noe Saucedo remains in jail in Martinez with bail set at over $1.1 million.
The Contra Costa County DA's office has formally charged him with murder, felony evading, possessing a stolen vehicle and possessing methamphetamine and heroin.
The Contra Costa Sheriff's Department says Saucedo's white Ford 250 exited Highway 4 Wednesday night at a high rate of speed as he realized a deputy was following him. He drove the truck through a red light and broadsided Cardoza's car. The family suggested if deputies had sirens on perhaps the accident could've been prevented.
The sheriffs department responded to that allegation saying "clearly the suspect Saucedo took a series of actions that led to this tragedy ."