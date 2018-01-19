  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
SAN JOSE SHARKS

Sharks sign North Bay teenager to special three-day deal

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The San Jose Sharks and Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area teamed up Friday to help make a North Bay teenager's life-long dream come true by making him an honorary member of the team.

Hayden Bradley, 15, was diagnosed with pulmonary atresia at birth. He began playing hockey at the age of five, and continues to compete despite multiple heart surgeries through the years.

Most recently, the Cardinal Newman High School student under open heart surgery last April to replace his pulmonary valve. That's when Bradley's uncle decided to reach out to Make-A-Wish officials who then worked with team officials to make the experience happen.

Friday afternoon, at the Sharks practice facility in San Jose, Bradley and his family were given the royal treatment. Team officials surprised the Santa Rosa resident with a three-day contract before suiting him up for practice.

The experience was especially meaningful for the family after they narrowly escaped the North Bay wildfires last fall. Their home in Coffey Park was spared, but much of the neighborhood was decimated.

Bradley will take part in Saturday's pre-game festivities against the Pittsburgh Penguins and also travel with the team to Anaheim for Sunday's game against the Ducks.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the San Jose Sharks.
