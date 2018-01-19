  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
FOOD & DRINK

3 New Places To Savor Mexican Fare In San Jose

Interested in trying some new Mexican spots in San Jose? You're in luck: we've found three places--including a local supermarket--that will fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Mexican food.

Chipotle Mexican Grill


One South Market St., Downtown

Photo: Chipotle/Yelp

San Jose's newest Chipotle Mexican Grill recently opened up downtown. Like other locations in the fast-casual chain, it offers customizable burritos, tacos, salads, and bowls.

Customers can select what kind of meal they're looking for, then pick a protein option, including steak, carnitas, and tofu, then add on vegetables or rice. Next, they can choose their toppings, including guacamole and several types of salsa.

Chipotle Mexican Grill currently holds four stars on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Neri J., who was one of the first users to visit Chipotle Mexican Grill on January 14th, wrote: "Go here maybe once or twice a week, great customer service, they help you out quickly-- and most of the time the burritos are wrapped well."

Yelper Emily L. wrote: "Chipotle will always have my heart. Nice clean new store in downtown San Jose. Chipotle isn't doing that well, but this store has been hitting since it opened. I found some free vouchers on the..."

Chipotle Mexican Grill is open daily from 10:45am-10pm.

California Wet Burrito


336 E. William St., Downtown

Photo: John D./Yelp

As its name indicates, California Wet Burrito specializes in burritos smothered in toppings and sauces. Along with Chipotle, the Mexican joint recently opened up in San Jose.

There are several options for wet burritos, including the "Campechano," which features chorizo and asada; the "Mazatlan," which has shrimp or fish, lettuce and black beans; as well as the "Magic Veggie," with zucchini, black beans, and more. All of the wet burritos include fries, cheese, and sour cream.

Yelp users are generally positive about California Wet Burrito, which currently holds four stars on the site.

Yelper Paige D., who was one of the first users to visit California Wet Burrito on December 12th, wrote: "Everyone had an amazing attitude, from the cashier to even the chef and his assistant. We even stayed to chat a bit. Burrito was amazing, by the way! Definitely recommend trying it out."

And Desire S. wrote: "I married a San Diegan, and we're always on the look out for a good California burrito...My burrito was great, although next time, I would order it without sour cream. I really love the asada/pico flavor! We will definitely be back."

California Wet Burrito is open Monday from 11am-10pm, Tuesday-Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday from noon-10pm.

Mi Rancho Supermarket


3840 Monterey Rd., Spartan Keys / Monterey Corridor

Pan dulce. | Photo: FOODIECOUPLE D./Yelp

At Mi Rancho Supermarket, customers can buy their own ingredients to make their own Mexican food, or pick out prepared foods in the kitchen.

According to the website, "plates in our menu include tacos, tortas, burritos, carnitas, pollos asados (best grilled chicken) and more."

Along with groceries and products from Mexico, Mi Rancho also offers products from El Salvador, Guatemala, and other South American countries. In particular, it has a wide range of hot sauces available for the perfect amount of heat to your meal.

Mi Rancho Supermarket currently holds 4.5 stars on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Jess A., who was one of the first users to visit Mi Rancho Supermarket on December 31st, wrote: "Very fresh and tasty food here! Better than Chavez and Mi Pueblo in prices! Must visit the deli too."

Corina V. noted: "This location is on the small side, but pretty nice! They have a taqueria and a coffee station, which I did not expect. Their pan dulce and carne section looks pretty fresh and tasty."

Mi Rancho Supermarket is open daily from 8am-9pm.
