6 Great Deals On Fitness Classes In San Francisco

Cardio Boxing & TRX at Hit Fit SF
2345 Harrison St., Mission
Hit Fit SF is a boxing studio started by Simon Redmond, a former boxing champion who is "familiar with just how effective a boxer's training regimen can be, even for non-Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots." Redmond and his team offer "authentic boxing techniques and conditioning" along with various TRX training classes.
The deal: A 10-class package, originally $250, is 76 percent off, and being offered for $59 per person. In addition, a 5-class pack is being offered for $39 (69 percent discount).
Get it here >
Boot Camp classes at Body Mechanix
1919 Mission St., Mission & 219 Brannan St., South Beach
If you're looking for an intense workout, head over to Body Mechanix, which offers boot camp classes taught by personal trainers, including one that's a nationally ranked strongman. According to the business, its group classes will help you "sweat off inches with fast-paced boot-camp exercises or teach you how to jab out aggression with circuit boxing."
The deal: A 10-class pack is 75 percent off bringing the cost down from $155 to $39. There's also a 64 percent discount off a five-class pack for $29.
Get it here >
Muay Thai or Boxing at K-One Fitness
2001 Van Ness Ave., Pacific Heights
At K-One Fitness, "you can expect to see a 4,500-square-foot studio for individual workouts or martial arts and cardio fitness classes." There's also a boxing ring, professional workout equipments and "an elite group of experienced pugilists that add a real-world edge to high-octane boxing classes."
The deal: A pack of 12- Muay Thai or boxing classes is 81 percent off and on sale for $39 (originally $204). Additionally, a one-month Muay Thai boot camp for one is $89 and a month long boot camp for two people is $169.
Get it here >
Zumba at Zumba with Adriana
3221 22nd St., Mission
Looking to try out a new workout class? Head over to Zumba with Adriana, where you'll learn "Latin-dance inspired workouts inside her bright, spacious studio as high-energy international tunes pulse from a state-of-the-art sound system."
The deal: Currently, a pack of 10-Zumba classes, originally $100, is 78 percent off, and being offered for $22.
Get it here >
Hot Yoga at Bikram Hot Yoga Seacliff
6300 California St., Outer Richmond/Sea Cliff
According to the studio, "the instructors at Bikram Hot Yoga Seacliff embody a commitment to wellness through the method's 26 postures. Demonstrating their dedication, the CPR-certified teachers must undergo recertification every three years, ensuring that they can lead classes in the studio's 105-degree heat."
The deal: With an 82 percent discount, you can currently get one month of unlimited classes, originally $140, for $25.
Get it here >
Boxing Classes at Park Gym
1960 Harrison St., Mission
Classes at Park Gym are lead by David Park, "a 6th dan Black Belt who brings considerable chops to every lesson at his boxing studio." Park leads classes throughout the week for all age groups and skill levels at the gym, "which features an ample supply of punching bags and a motivational chorus of punches landing on the punching bags."
The deal: A 10-class package is 80 percent off, bringing the total to $59, and a package of five-classes is 76 percent off, and being offered for $39.
Get it here >
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.