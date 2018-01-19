  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
BUSINESS

7 Local Internship Opportunities Available In San Francisco Today

Looking to get an internship in 2018? If you're seeking to gain some experience, there are plenty of interesting opportunities available around San Francisco.

Here's a rundown of open internship listings, with information sourced via job site ZipRecruiter.

Graphic Design Intern, Max Borges Agency




Max Borges Agency is one of the top consumer tech PR agencies for clients with innovative products and services. It's seeking a Graphic Design Intern to begin ASAP.

The paid internship program provides interns with hands-on, real world PR, digital marketing and social media experience with global and national technology and consumer electronics companies. This position will support Max Borges Agency's Social and Digital Team in producing visual content for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.

To learn more about this position, check out the complete internship listinghere.

Business Development Intern, TechSoup Global




Caravan Studios is a division of TechSoup, a nonprofit organization located in San Francisco that builds apps that help communities organize, access and apply local resources to their most pressing problems.

Its Internship Program offers students a combination of practical real world experience, formal and informal mentoring activities and opportunities to develop networking and community-building skills.

The business development intern will contribute to the Worker Connect Project -- a mechanism for migrant construction workers to learn about their rights, share information about their experiences, and provide anonymous feedback to worker welfare supervisors. This is an unpaid internship.

For more details and to apply, see the internship listing here.

Management Trainee Internship, Enterprise Rent-A-Car



Enterprise's internships are a comprehensive introduction to the company's Management Training Program.

Management Interns will acquire highly marketable skills and experience pertaining to every aspect of running a successful business. Interns will learn about sales and marketing, customer service, business management and administrative skills. This is a paid internship.

For more details and to apply, see the internship listing here.

Data Science Intern, Square




Square, Inc. is a financial services, merchant services aggregator and mobile payment company based in San Francisco. (It's best known for its little white credit card readers.)

The Data Science Intern will partner with Square's product teams, work on Square's Central Data team with data scientists and product analysts, collaborate with business leaders and build visualizations that expose the health and performance of Square's products.

For a list of desired qualifications and to apply, see the internship listing here.

Software Engineering Intern, Guidebook




Guidebook is a mobile application builder that allows users to create an app in four easy steps with no technical skills required. The company is seeking a back-end Software Engineering Intern.

The company runs a robust, paid internship program that allows interns to work on meaningful projects and focus on professional development. During the 12-week summer program, interns will work on various projects at Guidebook, while working with a mentor to implement production-level features.

For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.

MBA Internship, Atlassian




Atlassian is an enterprise software company that develops products for software developers, project managers and content management. It's seeking a Summer DevOps Solutions MBA Intern who can work 40 hours a week from June to August, 2018.

Applicants should currently be enrolled in a full-time MBA program and have the intention to return to the program after the completion of the internship.

For more details and to apply, see the internship listing here.

Marketing Intern, CBSi Games




CBSi Games is the #1 network of games media sites that includes some of the most popular gaming destinations in the world, including GameSpot, GameFAQs, Giant Bomb and Comic Vine.

It's seeking a Marketing Intern who loves digital media, marketing and games. Interns will work with the Growth and Engagement Team to help develop and maintain GameSpot's presence on Facebook, Twitter, Apple News, YouTube and Snapchat. Interns will assist the Senior Marketing Manager to cultivate a strong and consistent brand voice for GameSpot.com. This is a paid internship.

For more details and to apply, see the internship listing here.

