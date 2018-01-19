CHP: Drunk driving suspect on Bay Bridge says Tesla was on auto-pilot

When u pass out behind the wheel on the Bay Bridge with more than 2x legal alcohol BAC limit and are found by a CHP Motor. Driver explained Tesla had been set on autopilot. He was arrested and charged with suspicion of DUI. Car towed (no it didn’t drive itself to the tow yard). pic.twitter.com/4NSRlOBRBL — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) January 19, 2018

Drunk drivers beware -- do not count on your Tesla's high tech features to take you home.The California Highway Patrol tweeted a photo of a man found in his Tesla stalled on the Bay Bridge.Officers say he failed a sobriety test but told them it didn't matter because his car was on auto-pilot.The CHP says even on auto-pilot, the Tesla requires some kind of response from a human being at certain intervals.If that doesn't happen, the car slowly comes to a stop and that's apparently what happened.