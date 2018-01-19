  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
TESLA

CHP: Drunk driving suspect on Bay Bridge says Tesla was on auto-pilot

Drunk drivers beware -- do not count on your Tesla's high tech features to take you home. (Photo by CHP San Francisco)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Drunk drivers beware -- do not count on your Tesla's high tech features to take you home.

The California Highway Patrol tweeted a photo of a man found in his Tesla stalled on the Bay Bridge.

Officers say he failed a sobriety test but told them it didn't matter because his car was on auto-pilot.

The CHP says even on auto-pilot, the Tesla requires some kind of response from a human being at certain intervals.

If that doesn't happen, the car slowly comes to a stop and that's apparently what happened.

Click here for a look at more stories and videos about Teslas.

