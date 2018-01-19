  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
SFPD searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after fatal shooting

SFPD shared this photo of the suspect in a fatal shooting, Winston Hue. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police are searching for a suspect who they say is armed and dangerous after the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old woman on the 1800 block of 34th Avenue.

The suspect has been identified as 67-year-old Winston Hue. He is described as an Asian male with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5 foot 9 inches, weighing 170 pounds.

Hue may be driving a Blue Kia Sol with CA license plate 5BJY341.

If you see this vehicle or Hue, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.
